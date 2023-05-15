S’pore Couple’s Wedding Footage Looks Overexposed, Company Says S$1,020 Package Excludes ‘Advanced Edits’

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singapore Couple Receives Overexposed Wedding Footage From Videographers

To celebrate one’s special wedding day, many couples would hire professionals to memorialise the occasion beautifully. But sometimes the result isn’t what they expect.

A couple in Singapore recently hosted their wedding and hired professional videographers to create a wedding video for them.

However, the footage turned out to be overexposed, looking much worse than footage caught on smartphones by guests.

When asked to help carry out some basic editing, the company allegedly claimed that the couple’s package did not include “advanced editing and equipment”.

They also took over a month to reply to the couple’s messages regarding the footage, before eventually sending it over — but most of it was unusable.

Wedding footage appears overexposed, couple says random smartphones were better

The OP explained that they hired the videography company as their work appeared acceptable on their website and social media pages. However, the footage they sent her and her husband was much worse than she expected.

The OP shared that her wedding took place on 1 Feb, and it took the videography company around a month to send them the wedding video. As the couple watched through the two-hour video, they noticed several instances where the footage appeared extremely overexposed.

Even videos from their guests’ smartphones turned out better than the footage from videographers’ professional gear, she said, showing side-by-side pictures for comparison.

When they contacted the company about the issue, the videographers asked to meet them in person. During their meeting, the videographers gave explanations, such as the venue having too much light.

As the OP’s husband is a photographer, he gave them suggestions on how to fix the overexposure issue. He then requested that the videographers submit a new video of the best quality they could provide.

Company did not reply to the couple for over a month

However, the company did not respond to their message. After a month, the couple messaged the company again, asking them for any updates regarding the video.

The company then sent them a message, explaining that the package which the couple purchased did not include “advanced editing and equipment”. They highlighted that they had already provided the couple with the “best service possible at a very affordable rate”.

As such, they offered to send the couple the raw footage at no additional cost.

Allegedly continued to ignore couple

The OP and her husband then sent the company several messages, explaining that they were not seeking over-the-top edits from the videographers.

When they asked the company when they could receive the raw footage, the company ignored their messages again.

After seeking another follow-up from the company, the videographers finally replied. They asked for the couple’s email address to send the footage over, before leaving the WhatsApp group chat they were in.

In the end, the couple received 26 gigabytes of raw footage, with the majority of it being overexposed and unusable.

