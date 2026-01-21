Trays pile up at Chong Boon hawker centre, diners unable to return them amid overflowing tray return area

Trays left scattered on tables and chairs at Chong Boon hawker centre, leaving diners frustrated

On 17 Jan, a diner took to social media to raise the issue of tray return difficulties at Chong Boon Market and Food Centre.

Posted on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group, the video shows the tray return area and multiple tables at the hawker centre overflowing with trays.

At least six tables were piled high with food trays, leaving the area looking untidy and unsightly.

Overflowing tray return area leaves tables cluttered

In the video, the trays were seen placed on tables close to the tray return area, which appeared to be full.

This seemingly led to diners placing their trays on nearby tables instead.

Some of the tables were full, resulting in diners placing their trays on seats as well.

While there was seemingly one cleaner working at the tray return area, she seemed to be overwhelmed by the vast volume of trays incoming.

“This is too much,” the post read. “How to return trays? Where are the enforcement officers?”

Netizens unhappy, many blame lack of manpower

Many netizens were quick to criticise the cleaning contractors for the inadequate manpower.

One commenter pointed out that one cleaner was clearly not enough to handle an entire hawker centre.

Some netizens also blamed the tray return scheme, with one commenter claiming that such situations were not as common in the past.

However, one commenter disagreed, claiming that the issue wasn’t the scheme itself but the shortage of manpower to manage the trays.

Tray return scheme implemented to promote cleanliness

The tray return scheme was introduced in 2020 by the National Environment Agency (NEA) to encourage cleanliness and good social responsibility in hawker centres.

The aim was to promote returning trays as a “gracious act”.

In 2023, stricter measures were imposed, with those caught littering or not returning trays having their particulars recorded by enforcement officers.

First-time offenders are issued a warning, while repeat offenders may face fines of S$300 or be charged in court.

