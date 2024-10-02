Driver complains about being overtaken by Ferrari & BMW, slammed for road hogging instead

Driver slammed for road hogging after being overtaken on the left

On Saturday (28 Sept), a driver took to Facebook to vent about being overtaken on the left by a Ferrari and BMW on the East Coast Parkway (ECP).

They shared a one-minute dashcam clip on the SG Road Vigilante page, labelling the overtaking manoeuvres as reckless.

But things didn’t quite go as expected as many netizens were quick to call out the dashcam driver for hogging the overtaking lane instead.

Overtaken on the left multiple times

The video, shot on the eastbound ECP between the Siglap and Bedok exits, starts with a Ferrari speeding up behind the dashcam car.

Despite the dashcam vehicle being in the first lane, which is reserved for overtaking, the Ferrari opted to swing over to the second lane to pass on the left.

A BMW followed closely behind, also overtaking on the left.

After passing the dashcam car, both vehicles promptly returned to the first lane.

The Ferrari then continued to tailgate the car ahead before darting to lane three to overtake yet another vehicle.

Netizens call out dashcam driver for road hogging

While the driver complained about being overtaken on the left, netizens were quick to flip the script, calling out the dashcam vehicle for hogging the road.

Some pointed out that the dashcam car was trailing far behind the vehicle in front, leaving a large gap.

In Singapore, drivers are expected to follow the two-second rule.

This means keeping enough distance so that at least two seconds pass between two cars crossing the same point.

Others noted that the Ferrari and BMW drivers seemed skilled enough to make safe left-side overtakes, while the dashcam vehicle appeared to be the one causing the holdup.

