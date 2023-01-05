Previous Owner Of Man’s Flat Claims His CDC Vouchers, Did Not Change Address For 10 Years

Former Owner Of Man’s Apartment Allegedly Wrongfully Claims His CDC Vouchers

A man in Singapore has accused another of wrongfully claiming his Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers.

According to 61-year-old building contractor Mr Liu, the former owner of his apartment allegedly refused to officially change his address for the past 10 years.

He then used it to claim the CDC vouchers that rightfully belonged to Mr Liu.

Unable to contact the previous owner, Mr Liu admitted that he’s now at a loss of what to do.

Former owner refuses to change address

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Mr Liu said he bought his current flat at Bedok North Street 3 over a decade ago.

The previous owner, who is in his 50s, had gotten divorced and sold it to Mr Liu, who then moved in with his family of five.

However, the owner did not officially change his address even after moving out. As a result, all government letters addressed to him would still be sent to Mr Liu.

Initially, Mr Liu would put each letter in the correct mailbox after receiving them. He also approached the police two years ago for help, but the issue was not rectified.

Owner wrongfully claims CDC vouchers

Unfortunately, the situation worsened when the previous owner used Mr Liu’s current address to claim the latter’s S$300 CDC vouchers.

At around 7pm on 3 Jan, Mr Liu’s wife attempted to claim the vouchers via Singpass but was unable to do so.

The website displayed a notification stating that someone had already claimed the vouchers on behalf of his household.

To his dismay, the recipient’s name was revealed to be that of the former owner.

As he never changed his address, he was able to successfully claim the vouchers under the guise of belonging to Mr Liu’s household.

Furious and helpless, Mr Liu admitted that they currently have no way of contacting the owner.

Police report filed against previous owner of flat

After the incident happened, Mr Liu’s son filed a police report.

They also went to the Kaki Bukit Community Centre (CC) to reapply for new vouchers, but they don’t know when they’ll be able to receive them.

Information on the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) website states that one must report a change of address within 28 days from the date of change of residence.

Failure to do so may incur a fine of up to S$5,000, imprisonment for up to five years, or both.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and Lawrence Wong on Facebook.