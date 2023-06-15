Owner Plays Hide-&-Seek With Dog At HDB Estate Park, Wholesome Sight Melts Hearts

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Dog & Owner Play Hide-&-Seek Together

Dogs are known to be man’s best friend. Besides bringing joy and comfort, they also accompany and even play games with their owners.

A TikTok user recently captured footage of an owner playing hide and seek with his canine, in a park at an HDB estate.

Unsurprisingly, netizens couldn’t help but found joy watching the adorable scene unfolding on their screens.

Dog searches for owner around park during hide-&-seek

In the TikTok video, a Bernese Mountain dog can be seen standing on all fours. It looks extremely focused, as though it’s assessing its surroundings.

Meanwhile, its owner appears to be crouching behind a bush, peeking to see what his dog is doing. Evidently, they are playing a game of hide and seek.

As the dog makes its way towards the bush, its owner circles around the bush, trying to remain hidden.

The dog continues looking around, confused as to where its owner could have hidden.

All of sudden, it heads towards the back of the bush and successfully finds its owner.

The owner tries to run away, but he is no match for his dog. The canine jumps up excitedly, wrapping its two paws around its owner’s waist.

The owner laughs heartily, happy to be spending quality time with his dog.

Wholesome scene melts netizens’ hearts

In her caption, the OP called them “the cutest couple”, highlighting how adorable she found the dog-owner duo.

Many other netizens shared the same sentiments as her, noting that the pair was extremely cute.

While some were worried about the dog not being leashed, others assured that the owner must have trained the dog well. It also seems rather well-behaved.

This was truly a wholesome sight to behold and looked like a scene straight out of a movie.

We hope the owner will be able to share more of such precious memories with his dog in the future.

