Dog Of Missing Singaporean Climber Passes Away After Falling Ill The Day He Vanished

Dog Of Missing Singaporean Climber Suffered From Kidney Failure & Cancer

On 19 May, Singaporean Shrinivas Sainis went missing after scaling Mount Everest.

Sadly, he was unable to be located and is still missing to this day.

Worse still, over two weeks after his disappearance, his wife had to deal with the loss of another loved one — their dog.

In a twist of fate, the pooch fell seriously ill on the day his master went missing.

Dog of missing Singaporean climber fell seriously ill on 19 May

In a Facebook post on 23 May, Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore (CDAS) said Mr Shrinivas’ dog, named Latte, started losing her appetite a few weeks before.

However, it was not until 19 May that her condition started to become worse.

The same day that her master went missing, Latte vomited blood at home.

When she was sent to a clinic, she had a seizure there.

Latte diagnosed with kidney failure & cancer

Unfortunately, Latte was diagnosed with third-stage kidney failure and a suspected adrenal gland tumour.

The total cost of further diagnosis, surgery and post-operation treatment was estimated at more than S$10,000.

In an update on 2 June, CDAS thanked the public for their donations and said Latte’s surgery was settled for 6 June.

Alas, a scan confirmed that she had cancer.

Latte passed away on 5 June

Tragically, on 6 June CDAS posted that Latte had passed away the day before.

Her passing came just over a week after Mr Shrinivas was deemed unable to be located on Everest and four days before she was scheduled for surgery.

According to CDAS, the doggo’s condition worsened that day, and she started shivering and vomiting. She was also unable to eat.

Despite being sent for treatment, Latte’s condition worsened very quickly, till she stopped eating and was in pain.

They thus made the tough decision to put her to sleep rather than prolong her suffering.

Latte is now free from suffering, CDAS said, adding,

We believe she has reunited with Shri, her favourite person, in a place of joy and hope.

Latte was ex-chained dog, couple never gave up on her

In their post, CDAS revealed that the 14-year-old Latte was formerly a chained dog they had rescued.

Despite her severe food aggression and history of biting people, Mr Shrinivas and his wife, Ms Sushma Soma, took her in any way.

She ended up living happily with them for two years.

CDAS said Mr Shrinivas and Latte had shared a “special relationship”, as he’s “quiet and kind” and never gave up on his pet despite the challenges of keeping her.

Dog shared ‘beautiful bond’ with missing Singaporean climber

Ms Soma paid a heartfelt tribute to Latte on Instagram, saying the dog shared a “beautiful bond” with her husband.

She revealed that Latte had been chained in a small bathroom for much of her life, explaining her propensity to bite people.

The first family that adopted her after her rescue was bitten 11 times, and returned her to CDAS.

Mr Shrinivas decided to take her in despite this, and at first she also bit them.

However, they persevered and the dog eventually grew to love them.

As such, Ms Soma felt that Latte only truly lived after Mr Shrinivas came into her life, saying,

It was painful to let her go, but also profoundly beautiful to experience how her life was so closely intertwined with Shri’s.

She declared that her home is now empty, but she feels “full” as she knew how much love they all had for one another.

Man & dog together again

Losing Latte shortly after her husband went missing must not have been easy for Ms Soma.

MS News extends our thoughts and prayers to her in this difficult period.

Perhaps she will take some comfort from the fact that Mr Shrinivas and Latte, who loved each other so much, can be together again.

