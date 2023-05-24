Missing S’porean Mount Everest Climber’s Dog Falls Severely Ill, Requires Donations For Surgery

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Missing Mount Everest Climber’s Dog Suffers Kidney Failure & Tumour

Earlier this week, reports came in of a climber, Mr Shrinivas Sainis, going missing on the way down from Mount Everest.

Unfortunately, it seems that his family’s troubles have escalated even further.

A dog he had fostered, Latte, has now fallen seriously ill with third-stage kidney failure and a tumour.

The family is now accepting donations to help with surgery and treatment post-operation.

Mount Everest climber’s dog falls severely ill

Posting to Facebook on Tuesday (23 May), Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore (CDAS) shared more details of Latte’s plight.

Around one to two weeks ago, she began losing her appetite. A blood test did not indicate she had any major abnormalities, save for high kidney values.

However, on the morning of 19 May, coincidentally the same day Mr Shrinivas went missing near Mount Everest, Latte’s body had a complete breakdown.

Vomiting blood at home, she also had a seizure at the clinic.

“We found out that she has third-stage kidney failure and a 3cm tumour suspected to be a pheochromocytoma — an adrenal gland tumour requiring quite complex surgery,” the organisation shared.

Latte would require a head, thorax and an abdomen CT scan for further diagnosis, probably costing S$5,000 to S$6,000.

Alongside surgery and treatment post-operation, total costs might “easily” exceed S$10,000.

Family accepting donations

With the family already dealing with the news of Mr Shrivinas’ disappearance, who is still missing at this point, Latte’s plight has worsened their situation even further.

“Shri and Latte have always shared a special relationship,” CDAS said.

Shri is a quiet and kind man who never gave up on Latte despite her difficulties and aggression.

As such, the organisation hopes to raise enough donations for Latte’s CT scan, surgery and treatment.

Interested parties can make a donation on online payment platforms to CDAS. Do note that you would have to input UEN 202235868M at the time of payment.

Alternatively, you can scan the QR code, which CDAS has shared in their Facebook post.

Hopefully, with everyone’s help, Latte will be able to make a speedy recovery.

