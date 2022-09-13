P6 Student Hit By Car In Choa Chu Kang, Mum Appeals For Witnesses

Mum Appeals For Witnesses After P6 Student Meets With Accident At Choa Chu Kang Traffic Junction

A woman is appealing for witnesses to an accident after her son was hit by a car at the junction of Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 and Avenue 7 on Sunday (11 Sep).

Thankfully, the Primary 6 student is out of danger, but he broke his knee ahead of the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE), which begins on Friday (16 Sep).

Mother of P6 student seeks witnesses to accident in Choa Chu Kang

In a Facebook post past midnight on Sunday (11 Sep), the boy’s mother shared that her son was hit by a car while he was crossing at the traffic light junction.

She claimed that the driver was “very reluctant” to share their dashcam recording earlier.

In a subsequent comment to her post, the OP updated that her son was in stable condition as of Monday (12 Sep) afternoon. Today (13 Sep), she told MS News that her son is out of the operation theatre and his surgery had gone smoothly.

However, she noted in several replies to a netizen that she had some queries about how the accident unfolded, causing her son to sustain an injury to his right knee.

The mother has since lodged a police report and is now appealing for witnesses to the accident.

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they received an alert regarding a road traffic accident at the junction of Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 and Choa Chu Kang Avenue 7 at about 7.40pm on Sunday (11 Sep).

Paramedics conveyed one person to the National University Hospital (NUH).

Hope parties involved can resolve case soon

The mother said on Facebook in response to a comment that she is unsure of the car’s licence plate number but claimed that the driver had made a report and a police investigation officer (IO) had called her.

She also alleged that details given were scant, which is why she is appealing for any witnesses to step forward so that she can view the footage herself.

The driver had only shared the dashcam footage with the police, she said.

For now, however, her son’s health is the first priority. Nevertheless, we hope all parties will be able to gather the evidence they need to resolve this matter amicably.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.