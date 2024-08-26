PAB rider argues with taxi driver after being told to keep left, hits side mirror & speeds off

The PAB rider was also seen running multiple red lights at various junctions.

By - 26 Aug 2024, 11:35 am

PAB rider clashes with taxi driver over road etiquette

On Sunday (25 Aug), the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook page shared a video capturing a fiery exchange between a Power-Assisted Bicycle (PAB) rider and a taxi driver at a traffic junction in Singapore.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday (24 Aug), has since ignited discussions on road safety and proper conduct.

Footage from the PAB rider captured the heated argument, where the taxi driver insisted that the rider shouldn’t be “on the road”.

Source: SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

After warning the driver that he was being recorded, the PAB rider, along with his pillion passenger, moved forward.

The taxi driver then pulled ahead and reminded the rider that he should keep to the left.

Hits vehicle’s side mirror during altercation

Enraged by the driver’s comments, the rider raised his voice and furiously pointed at the driver, demanding if he was “sure” about his claim.

Source: SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

In response, the driver yelled vulgarities, which led the rider to retaliate with his own vulgar remarks and hit the vehicle’s side mirror.

Source: SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

The rider then sped off, disregarding the red light.

He was also seen running multiple red lights at various junctions before the clip ended.

Source: SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

Netizens call for stricter road rules

The video sparked outrage among Facebook users.

Many criticised the PAB rider for exposing his pillion to such a “dangerous scenario”.

Source: Facebook

Others questioned why the rider would release footage that incriminated himself.

Source: Facebook

Overall, the incident has fuelled calls for stricter enforcement against PAB riders on public roads.

Source: Facebook

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), PABs are allowed on cycling paths and roads.

However, SGRV pointed out that the rider’s bike was allegedly illegally modified, which is an offence under the Ministry of Transport (MOT).

First-time offenders caught with illegally modified devices can face a fine of up to S$20,000, imprisonment for up to 24 months, or both.

Also read: PAB rider points middle finger at driver while ignoring red light signal at Woodlands junction

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.

