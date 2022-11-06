No Guarantee PAP Will Win Next GE, Party Will Work Hard To Regain Lost Seats: Lawrence Wong

PAP Will Work ‘Doubly, Triply Hard’ To Secure Strong Mandate At Next GE: Lawrence Wong

Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Lawrence Wong is now primed to be the next Prime Minister of Singapore, but during the People’s Action Party (PAP) Conference and Awards 2022, he said there is no guarantee of this happening at the next election.

He shared that political contestation in Singapore is intensifying with time and there is no guarantee PAP will win the next general election (GE), to be held before Sep 2025.

This is why, he said, the party will work “doubly, triply hard” to regain their lost seats and to secure a strong mandate to govern Singapore.

Lawrence Wong says no guarantee PAP will win next GE

During the PAP Conference and Awards 2022 on Sunday (6 Nov), Mr Wong said there is no guarantee that PAP will win the next GE, and of him becoming the next PM.

He shared that a stronger desire for checks and balances as well as diversity in Parliament from Singaporeans is here to stay.

This means the opposition is also here to stay, he said.

Mr Wong went on to say the Worker’s Party (WP) is now an “established political force” with two GRCs and one SMC under their belt.

This comes after contesting in six constituencies in the last GE.

Adding up their votes across all six constituencies, the WP had actually won more votes than the PAP.

In the hypothetical situation that WP contested more seats, Mr Wong said it’s hard to tell if PAP would still win 61% of votes and return to power.

“Every election from now on will be about which party forms the government,” he said, adding the PAP cannot assume that they will form the next government.

But Mr Wong assured that they will work “doubly, triply hard” to regain seats that had been lost, and that the ruling party will go all out to earn Singaporeans’ support and secure a strong mandate to govern the country.

Confident PAP will overcome challenges

The next GE must take place before 2025. Whether it happens before or in 2025, the PAP knows it will be a tough battle, Mr Wong said.

Addressing over 3,000 PAP members, he added activists must have the conviction to stand up for their party’s beliefs and policies.

They will also need the courage to correct misperceptions and untruths.

PAP will tell people what the party has done and will continue to do so long as they have their mandate, according to Mr Wong. This, he said, is crucial work for the party as well as the future of Singapore.

As political contestation intensifies, he reckoned that the PAP will have to brace themselves for tougher elections ahead. But Mr Wong said he is confident that they will overcome the challenges and prevail.

“We must show through our words and actions that the PAP is the only party with the ability and determination to take Singapore forward,” he said, believing this is what they will need to win the confidence and trust of Singaporeans which will give the party a strong mandate.

Thanked party members for support as 4G leader

When addressing the crowd, Mr Wong also spoke in Mandarin and Malay.

He shared that when collecting feedback, several Malay activists encouraged him to speak more in Malay.

He is studying the language and will speak more of it in future, he replied, adding that he will get better in time to come.

“I still have to work on my magic cup,” he chuckled as he drank from his glass, referencing PM Lee’s language-changing cup.

Since being elected as the leader of the 4G team, Mr Wong said he has felt the support of party members.

He thanked them for their trust and support, sharing that he will commit to giving the full measure of his strength in service of his party, people, and country.

At the PAP Conference and Awards, the party will also hold its biennial election for its Central Executive Committee, 12 members elected to the party’s top decision-making body.

Featured image adapted from People’s Action Party on Facebook.