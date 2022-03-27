PAP Unveils 3 New Members Of Sengkang GRC Team On 27 Mar

Sengkang was one of the most hotly contested constituencies in the 2020 General Elections.

The Worker’s Party (WP) eventually edged out the People’s Action Party (PAP) by winning 52.13% of the votes.

On Sunday (27 Mar), PAP announced that the Sengkang GRC team would be refreshed as they unveiled 3 new faces who will likely be contesting there in GE2025.

They consist of Associate Professor Elmie Nekmat, Ms Theodora Lai, and Mr Ling Weihong.

Mr Ng, Mr Amrin, and Mr Lye will continue to assist the new team.

3 new faces for PAP Sengkang GRC team

On Sunday (27 Mar), chairman of the PAP HQ Executive Committee Chan Chun Sing announced that 3 new individuals will be chairing the party’s Sengkang GRC party branch.

Prof Elmie, Ms Lai, and Mr Ling will be replacing Mr Ng, Mr Amrin, and Mr Lye, who were part of the PAP Sengkang team in GE2020.

With this change, Prof Elmie will take over as branch chair of Sengkang Central. Ms Lai and Mr Ling will chair Sengkang North and Sengkang East, respectively.

Dr Lam Pin Min, the current branch chair of Sengkang West, will stay on. He will also be leading the PAP Sengkang team.

As the new candidates take on their new roles, Mr Ng, Mr Amrin, and Mr Lye will continue to assist them. Mr Ng will also serve as adviser to the PAP Sengkang GRC team.

New faces come from fields of academia, tech & law

The new faces being introduced at Sengkang GRC come from various fields, i.e. academia, tech, and law.

Prof Elmie is an associate professor of Communications and New Media and assistant dean of research in the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

He has been a party activist since 2016 with the Young PAP and Malay Affairs Bureau.

Prof Elmie is also a Singapore Sports Council board member who champions an active lifestyle. He is also an advocate for online safety and wellness, digital inclusion, and the Malay language and community.

Before serving in Sengkang, Ms Lai, who is the Chief Strategy Officer of Burpple, had also been a party activist since 2009. She was previously a chairperson of the PAP Policy Forum from 2019 to 2020.

Ms Theodora Lai (left)

Ms Lai is a founding member of the Young Women’s Leadership Connection, which pairs young women with seasoned mentors to guide their careers and personal growth.

She founded Prep Junior, an app that teaches preschoolers Chinese, and is an advisor with Safespace, a mobile platform that connects people with mental health issues with professionals.

As for Mr Ling, a lawyer in private practice, he had been a party activist since 2015, including as Branch Secretary of Sengkang Central Branch since Apr 2021.

He is committed to serving the community and helping those in need, previously helping to launch a mentoring programme in Woodlands.

Mr Ling also used his profession to help in legal clinics and had previously volunteered with the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme between 2007 and 2016.

PAP Sengkang team will continue working to serve residents

In their statement, PAP thanked the outgoing branch chairs for their service and contributions to the Sengkang GRC. The party added that they look forward to their future contributions in other capacities.

After the change was announced, Mr Ng took to Facebook to share that his time serving in Sengkang had been important to him.

He said he is happy to see Prof Elmie, Ms Lai, and Mr Ling, all of whom he knows well, step up to serve the community.

Mr Ng said he would support them in his new role as adviser, serving Singaporeans and contributing to PAP.

Dr Lam also took to Facebook to welcome the new branch leaders.

He said this change reflects PAP’s continual efforts to renew and reinforce branch leadership.

Dr Lam added that as leader of the PAP Sengkang GRC team, he would continue working with the team to serve Sengkang residents.

Congratulations to the new leaders

With this announcement, many have speculated that these will be PAP’s candidates in GE2025.

In the years ahead, we hope the leaders get to meet more residents on the ground, get to know them, and share their plans for the community.

Congratulations to the new additions to the PAP Sengkang GRC team. We wish them all the best in serving their community.

