Woman Captures Colourful Parrot In Sengkang Sunset Photo

Two very popular photo subjects for hikers in Singapore are sunsets and animals. So what happens when you combine the two of them in one frame?

Well, as one woman found out, you get a shot that’s both stunning and adorable, and that others can’t stop gushing about.

Source

When Facebook user Maymay Tay went sunset-chasing in Sengkang recently, she didn’t expect to find the perfect model to complement her shot of the sky — a young parrot.

Tay’s photo was a hit with netizens, who complimented her for capturing such a lovely sight.

Netizens love picture the sunset & parrot

On Monday (4 Apr), Tay took to Facebook group CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore to share a photo she took at Sengkang Riverside Park.

Her picture features an orange-green parrot looking at her camera as it perches calmly on the bridge railing. In the background is a gorgeous sky with hues of blue and amber, its striking colours similar to that of the bird’s feathers.

Other users were in love with the snap and left loads of effusive comments. Several noted that the parrot seemed to know how to pose for the camera.

Source

Many also pointed out how the parrot’s vivid plumage matches the sky.

Source

One wrote a cheeky quip from the bird’s point of view, which reads, “Look at me, more orange than today’s sunset”.

Parrot is only six months old and is called 4D

Speaking to MS News, Tay shared that she often visits the area as it’s apparently a good spot to catch the sunset in Sengkang.

She recalled seeing the parrot resting on the bridge railing at about 6.40pm on Monday (Apr 4). Its owner, whom she described as a friendly middle-aged Chinese man, was standing beside it.

The owner told Tay that the parrot is only six months old and that he raised it since it was a hatchling. He named the bird 4D, after his love of buying lottery tickets.

Courtesy of Maymay Tay

Tay also learned that, like a human baby, the parrot can say “mum mum” when it wants food.

She added that 4D was very playful and kept flying over to perch on her and her husband’s shoulders.

Source

Delighted at the overwhelming response to her post, Tay later shared more photos of the parrot and the sunset in the group.

Source

A rare treat to catch such a sight

Witnessing a breathtaking sunset and coming across a cute animal at the same time is such a rare treat.

Pictures like these remind us of how beautiful Singapore can be and the scenery that potentially awaits us when we go about exploring Mother Nature.

After all, such an activity undoubtedly feels a lot more pleasant now that we can finally take off our masks while outdoors again.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Maymay Tay and her post on Facebook.