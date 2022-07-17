Pasir Ris Aquarium Farm Closes Down After 30 Years, Now Selling Fish At Highly Slashed Prices

OTF Aquarium Farm In Pasir Ris Closes On 17 Jul

For 30 years, OTF Aquarium Farm in Pasir Ris has become a well-known name among fish enthusiasts in Singapore as it is a highly recognised place for quality farm-bred fish.

However, since the rental lease ended in 2012, operators have been fighting to keep the 2.4ha farm going.

Unfortunately, they are now left with little choice but to put up the shutters. According to a Facebook post, Sunday (17 Jul) is their last day of operation.

Currently, the aquarium is trying to rehome about 4,000 fish and is selling them at huge discounted prices.

Pasir Ris fish farm closing after 30 years

On Sunday (17 Jul), OTF Aquarium Farm will be closing, ending its 30 years of operations at Pasir Ris.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the farm’s 42-year-old owner Mr Wang said his father and uncle started the business in 1993.

Initially, they bred guppies. But after a decline in the guppies market, they switched to breeding arowana and stingrays.

Mr Wang grew up helping on the fish farm from a young age. As he got older, he took over the business, handling the sales and operations.

Since the farm’s rental lease ended in 2012, he has not been able to find another suitable location for the aquarium.

He shared that it is challenging to find a space large enough and an environment suitable for the breeding of Arowana and stingrays.

In recent years, Mr Wang has been in constant negotiations with authorities, hoping to get an extension.

But as the land is due for redevelopment, authorities have demanded that OTF Aquarium Farm move out by 29 Jul or risk legal action.

Selling fish at discounted prices

Left with little choice, OTF Aquarium Farm has been making arrangements in preparation to close down.

The most enormous task among this is finding homes for the 4,000 fish that reside on their farm.

According to the farm’s Facebook post on 14 Jul, they are now holding a “farewell lelong” clearance sale.

The sales will include valuable endangered adult Arowana and endangered stingray breeds.

For instance, a female black diamond stingray, which usually goes for S$20,000, is now going for just S$2,500. A male black diamond stingray typically priced at S$5,000 is now S$1,000.

Arowanas, which usually go for thousands of dollars, are sold between S$100 and S$300. This is 10% of the usual price, said Mr Wang.

Hundreds of other ornamental fishes are also being sold cheaply. Mr Wang said he considers the price more of an adoption fee.

Profits will go to clearing the farm

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Mr Wang shared that raising a fish to adulthood takes about five to seven years.

Every year, the farm spends about S$20,000 on utility bills and rent. Selling these fishes off cheaply now will incur huge losses.

However, selling them overseas includes shipping costs and runs the risk of them dying.

Caught between these difficult choices, he decided just to sell them locally.

Additionally, when they eventually hand the land back to authorities at the end of the month, the farm must ensure all items are cleared.

Mr Wang shared that profits from the sale will mainly go towards hiring garbage trucks to help with the clearance.

Show your support on their final day

As Singapore continues to develop, it is perhaps inevitable that precious land space will have to be redeveloped for other uses.

Nonetheless, it is sad to bid farewell to such long-standing establishments.

If you’d like to show your support for OTF Aquarium Farm one last time, visit them at Pasir Ris Farmway on their last day today (17 Jul).

