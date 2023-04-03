Pasir Ris Hawker Pets Community Cat When Cleaning Up Stall, Spends Time Chatting With It

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Workers At Pasir Ris Central Hawker Centre Take Care Of Community Cat

Community cats have undeniably become enmeshed in the Singaporean heartland experience.

These furry friends found a home in our neighbourhoods, and we are only ever happy to oblige.

A TikTok user going by @nsybrenda in Singapore recently came across a heartwarming interaction between the cat and one of the hawkers in Pasir Ris and shared a video on the platform.

It seems that the people at the hawker centre have taken the orange cat, or oyen, under their care.

Hawker stall holder always has time to chit-chat with his furry friend

The oyen can be seen approaching a hawker stall selling roasted meats. The stall holder saw the cat and squatted down to chat with it.

He then proceeded to shower the cat with ample scratches, pats, and boops.

In the comments, Brenda said she caught this interaction in front of Ming’s Roasted Delight at the Pasir Ris Central Hawker Centre.

She told MS News that she had dinner at around 8.45pm on 24 Mar, and was the last customer to order chicken rice from the stall.

Brenda sat down at the table in front of the stall, and that’s when she noticed the orange cat come over and sit nearby. “I believe he waited for the owner to clean up before moving to the stall’s front and sitting there for a good 10 minutes,” she said.

While chatting with the cat, the stall holder gave him some pats.

Brenda clarified that since she was the last customer of the stall, the man only stopped to pat the cat when he was cleaning and washing the stall. “So it’s nothing unhygienic.”

She added that she also saw the stall holders of Liang Liang Pao Fan feeding the cat, noting that it seemed very well-loved there.

Pasir Ris Central Hawker Centre known to take care of the cat

As many other users commented, this is apparently a known occurrence, as they have seen the cat there before.

One commenter noted that the cat tends to loaf near Ming’s Roasted Delight even before the stall is open.

People who have patronised the stall also chimed in, praising the stall holder for his food as well as his hardworking and honest nature.

Another commenter took the creative liberty to fill in the blanks of the conversation in the video between the stall holder and the oyen. They imagined that the stall holder was probably telling the cat that he would get his food later when the stall was open.

Regardless, it is always lovely to see that there will always be people looking out for our beloved community cats.

Featured image adapted from @nsybrenda on TikTok.