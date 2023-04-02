Yishun Community Cat Follows Resident Home, Obediently Responds When Called Over

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Yishun Community Cat Follows Resident Home & Gets Food & Water, Wants To Leave Shortly After

Most Singaporeans would’ve seen cute community cats around their estates and thought about bringing them home, if not to live perhaps for a short visit.

But they might wonder whether such a cat would even want to follow them up into their homes.

One Yishun resident, however, managed to get a cat to follow him into his flat for food and water.

Adorably, the cat seemed so obedient that he responded when called over.

Yishun community cat follows OP’s father into lift

In a video posted on 24 Mar that has already gained 169,800 views and 15,300 likes, TikToker @patikorn1 detailed how a community cat in his estate is “attached” to his father.

It starts off with the cat having already followed his father into the lift, going up to his flat on the third floor.

Though the OP jokes that he should send the cat to the 15th floor so he won’t be “pampered”, the cat makes it to their home safely.

Father feeds cat with food & water

To the OP’s amazement, the next thing we know the cat is already in their flat, eating some cat food from a tray provided for his use.

His father then fills a cup with water and pours it into the tray so the cat can have some refreshing beverage with his meal.

Cat wants to leave after eating

Soon, the cat has finished eating, and stands at the gate indicating he wants to leave before his father has even cleared the tray.

His father obligingly opens the gate to let him leave, but the visit isn’t quite over yet.

The cat sits near the lift door, and the OP remarks that he obviously can’t operate the lift by himself, so his father goes out to accompany him down.

Cat obediently follows father when called

When the OP suggests taking the staircase, his father opens the staircase door and calls the cat over.

To his surprise, the cat actually obediently scoots over when he’s called — somewhat like a dog.

The video ends with the cat entering the staircase after hesitating for a moment.

Netizens praise father for kindness

Netizens praised the OP’s father for his kindness. They also said his family is “blessed” by the cat.

Some believed that cats can sense kindness in a person, which meant the OP’s father was a nice man.

Others warned that the cat may eventually end up coming to his home more and more often, to which the OP replied that his visits were getting very frequent.

Yishun community cat visits again

The prediction has proven to be correct, as the OP’s latest TikTok video posted on Sunday (2 Apr) showed the cat in his flat again.

In fact, he was apparently already there when the OP got home.

Though the feline was already being entertained by his parents, the OP said the cat, whom he affectionately named “Xiao Grey”, was also “lowkey attached” to him.

To prove this, he tickled Xiao Grey’s chin fondly.

His mother also (jokingly?) offered the cat the OP’s food since his “kor kor” (elder brother) didn’t seem to want it.

Before Xiao Grey made his exit again, the OP said goodbye by playing with his tail and gently nuzzling his nose.

Too cute for words

The family’s interactions with Xiao Grey are too cute for words indeed.

Getting a community cat to trust and follow you to your home is a very special thing that we’re sure they appreciate, considering how friendly they are to him.

Have you invited a community cat into your home? Do share with us your experiences in the comments.

