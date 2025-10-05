Garbage truck & Lalamove van get into accident in Pasir Ris, road blocked for hours

1 driver sent to hospital after garbage truck & van get into accident along Pasir Ris Road

A garbage truck and a Lalamove van were involved in an accident along Pasir Ris Road on Sunday (5 Oct) afternoon, causing it to be blocked for hours.

A photo of the aftermath shared on XiaoHongShu showed that the collision caused half the truck to mount the grass verge alongside the road.

Accident causes obstruction on Pasir Ris Road

In the photo, the vehicles involved were a truck from 800 Super, a waste management firm, and a van with the Lalamove logo on it.

The crash caused the narrow road to be obstructed, such that cars could be seen stuck behind the blockage.

A police officer was aslo at the scene, and a few workers were sitting on the pavement.

Cars stuck for almost 2 hours

The user, who shared the photo at 7pm, said he had been stuck there since 5.04pm.

During that time, an injured person had been taken away by an ambulance, and the police had arrived, he added.

He questioned how traffic accidents are handled in Singapore, considering that the police had remained there for almost two hours but the vehicles had not been cleared yet.

He claimed to have been told that they had to wait for the insurance company to arrive before they could clear the obstruction.

The problem was, the road is the only road out of that section of Pasir Ris Park, meaning there was a long queue of cars stuck there, he lamented.

Van driver sent to the hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at 4.35pm on 5 Oct.

It involved a truck and a van along Pasir Ris Road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that the accident occurred near 101 Pasir Ris Road — the address of the Muhammadiyah Welfare Home.

A 53-year-old van driver was sent to the hospital in a conscious state, SPF added.

SCDF said it conveyed him to Changi General Hospital.

Additionally, the truck driver, aged 42, is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

