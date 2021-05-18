Passenger Treats Bishan Interchange Bus Captains To 80 Packs Of Food

As we enter Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), most of us are working from home and staying indoors as much as we can.

However, many frontliners like bus captains are still going to work every day to ensure passengers get to their destinations no matter the occasion.

On Monday (17 May), a bus captain shared on Facebook that a generous passenger treated him and his fellow colleagues at Bishan Interchange with 80 packs of food.

Here’s a translation of the post:

The sudden Covid-19 situation has left all of us shaken and uneasy. During these trying times, I am very thankful for this generous passenger who bought 80 packs of food for us bus captains at Bishan Interchange to enjoy.

During this difficult Covid-19 period, he shared that he was thankful for such a kind gesture.

Passenger personally delivers food to bus captains

On Monday (17 May), the bus captains at Bishan Interchange got a pleasant surprise when a generous passenger bought all the bus captains there a meal.

The passenger could be seen in photos personally delivering bags filled with packs of food to the bus captains.

In total, he bought 80 packs of cai png for them.

After receiving their sustenance, the bus captains took a photo with the kind passenger.

Bus captain thankful for kind gesture

In the Facebook post, the bus captain shared that the current Covid-19 situation has caught everyone off guard and shaken them.

It is a very trying time for them as frontliners but this makes the passenger’s efforts all the more touching.

He continued that he is very thankful for the passenger’s gesture of treating them to a meal.

Kudos to passenger for showing his appreciation

Bus captains serve passengers daily, be it rain or shine. They continue to toil away during ‘Circuit Breaker’ last year and Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) now.

The long hours they spend behind the wheel to ensure we get to our destinations are often underappreciated.

Kudos to the kind passenger for thinking of our bus captains during this time and putting in the effort to thank them personally.

