Passenger pulls out gun to threaten people on Honduras flight, subdued by cabin crew

Passenger threatens people with gun on flight in Honduras

Chaos erupted on a Honduras flight when a man pulled out a gun and threatened to kill fellow passengers after takeoff.

Reports suggest the incident occurred mere minutes into the journey.

The plane, an ATR 72 model, was travelling from Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras, to Roatán on Thursday (6 Feb).

It had barely made any progress into its 50-minute journey when the incident occurred.

The airline involved has not been named. CM Airlines and TagAirlines, which operate ATR 72 flights on the route, have yet to respond to queries.

Plane returned to departure airport to remove gunman

It is unclear how the man involved smuggled the gun on board, but the crew was eventually able to subdue the suspect with no injuries reported.

According to the British tabloid The Mirror, the plane’s captain turned back to Toncontín International Airport in Tegucigalpa where the gunman was arrested.

Footage documenting the aftermath of the chaos showed officials escorting a man away from the cabin.

He appeared to be handcuffed and walked slowly with his hands bound behind his back.

Passengers had to take another flight to Roatán

Upon landing at Toncontín International Airport, passengers on the plane had to disembark and take another flight to the island resort of Roatán.

Following the incident, the airport’s security has been criticised for its ineffective passenger screening.

One local called the situation “very dangerous”, while another was appalled that the man had gotten through security with a firearm.

