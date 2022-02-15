MOM Criticises Pay Incentives Tied To MC & Attendance

When employees fall sick, many may more about how it will affect their work than their own health. Attendance-related pay incentives that are dependent on an employee’s MC usage exacerbates this anxiety by increasing the cost of each sick leave taken.

On Monday (14 Feb), Manpower Minister Tan See Leng condemned such schemes as unreasonable and unfair.

He also said that the relevant authorities will make clear that these incentives violate the Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices (TGFEP), urging companies to review such policies.

Dangers of rewarding employees for not taking MCs

Even though firms may have introduced such schemes to promote discipline among employees, they can also implicate those who have valid reasons to take an MC.

Last month, it was reported that a technician refused to get an MC despite showing symptoms of a respiratory tract infection. He allegedly did so because he needed to secure a $100 work incentive that he would miss if he called in sick.

As a result of such an incentive, he exposed others to the risk of Covid-19 infection and got 5 weeks’ jail.

MOM can take action against companies that violate TGFEP

All Singapore-based organisations have to abide by the TGFEP, a set of guidelines that ensure fair employment practices.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Dr Tan said he will make clear that incentives that depend on employees’ attendance are contrary to the TGFEP.

Hence, he urged companies to relook and make necessary adjustments to their policies.

Tripartite partners have also collaborated with firms to come up with productivity and wellness benefits that disregard sick leave.

MOM wants to prioritse well-being of workers

ST also quoted Dr Tan who said,

As a matter of principle, if an employee is unwell, he should seek medical attention, firstly for his own well-being, and secondly, for the well-being of his co-workers.

Hence, he condemned attendance incentive schemes as they discourage workers from seeking necessary medical care, noted Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Fostering a healthy work culture

While there are benefits to being diligent, working too hard can negatively impact our livelihood as it affects our health and performance.

Hopefully, companies can draw up policies to encourage productivity without compromising employees’ well-being.

After all, nothing is more important than one’s health.

