Peace Centre Kacang Puteh Seller Makes Comeback At Same Location, Offered 6 Months’ Free Rent

Kacang Puteh Stall Outside Peace Centre Reopens On 27 Feb

In an unexpected but welcome turn of events, the kacang puteh stall outside Peace Centre has reopened for business.

Following news of its closure merely a few weeks ago, we all thought we lost the last-of-its-kind stall to the sands of time for good.

But thankfully, that’s not the last we’ve seen of Amirthaalangaram Moorthy’s kacang puteh – not yet, at least.

He has fortunately secured a deal with the new management of Peace Centre, who is offering him his usual spot rent-free for six months.

On Monday (27 Feb), Mr Moorthy’s stall reopening was a quiet affair, and MS News decided to drop by for a quick check-in.

Last minute invitation from new mall management to reopen stall

The last time we spoke to Mr Moorthy was when he had to close shop because he was unable to afford rent.

Previously, he was charged S$600 a month for his small space outside Peace Centre.

Now, Mr Moorthy has the space for the next six months for free. This is thanks to the generous offer from the new management of the mall.

The kacang puteh peddler told us that it was a last-minute invitation that he was not expecting. He compared his experiences with the previous management, saying that he was with them for 25 years.

Even though his business suffered during the pandemic, Mr Moorthy said that he was still paying rent during the height of Covid-19.

However, he could no longer afford to do so over the last few months, prompting his decision to close.

When new hands took over the mall, Mr Moorthy was in for a surprise.

“But the new management said, ‘Moorthy, come open! No rental also, six months you free, come open!'” he explained to us excitedly.

Mr Moorthy is “very happy” with this current arrangement. Business so far has also been decent on his first day back at work.

When we visited, it was a little after lunchtime, which was peak hour for the little stall. Mr Moorthy added that his stall also sees more patrons at around 5pm.

Peace Centre kacang puteh stall’s biggest challenge is finding a new location

Not everything has been rainbows and unicorns for Mr Moorthy, though.

When we asked what his plans are after these six months are up, he could only sigh, saying that he’s gone to see many places and the rental rates are very high.

He was apparently quoted S$2,000 to S$5,000 for rental when he approached other places. And here’s the kicker: those prices are for shops that aren’t even in the central area.

Mr Moorthy cited the food court at VivoCity as an example of one of the places he has asked about.

“Small place, S$4,000. How to?” he lamented.

Another place he has approached is somewhere in Toa Payoh Interchange, but he was also quoted an exorbitant sum for rental: S$6,000.

It seems like the biggest hurdle for Mr Moorthy right now is finding an affordable location to continue selling his kacang puteh.

He said that all he needs is a small space. He might consider seeking assistance from governmental organisations, although he has yet to ask.

Even if he’s given a very small corner, he’ll be fine with it, although he’d prefer somewhere in the Bugis or Rochor area.

And if he has no choice but to close down, he’ll be okay with it as well.

Media coverage has not made huge impact

Bringing up the media coverage he’s been receiving over the last few years — ours included — we asked if the attention has helped with his business.

Candidly, he admitted that the media attention he’s been getting does not really make much of a difference.

Mr Moorthy disclosed that he made about S$300 to S$350 a day before the pandemic. Now, he makes about S$200 a day at most.

That being said, he is quite happy about the footfall on the day of reopening.

“20 days never open. This month the sixth I close. After the management change already, today I open!” he chirped.

He revealed that the day’s crowd was good and that his stocks are running low. With a small laugh, he said, “20 days never selling ah, a lot of people buy!”

Mr Moorthy reckons that he will be open every day until the end of the six months. “When close, I close.”

For now, he will remain at his usual spot until August this year. Mr Moorthy is still unsure of when exactly his last day of operations will be.

At the moment, his only worry is that the new management might block the road outside the mall soon due to its en bloc redevelopments. He is concerned that this might affect his stall’s visibility to passers-by.

While he is sad that he probably will not extend his stay at Peace Centre past the tenure, he said that he is open to events and other places as well.

“Event or other place call me, I go there lah.”

So, if you are one of those interested in engaging Mr Moorthy’s services, all you have to do is to call him at 9740 6070.

You can also visit his stall from now until August at the entrance of Peace Centre:

Address: Peace Centre, 35 Selegie Road, Singapore 188307

Opening Hours: 10:30am – 7pm, Monday to Saturday. Closed on Sundays.

Nearest MRT Station: Rochor and Bencoolen

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Valerie Yuam.