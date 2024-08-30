Peach Aviation to provide direct flights from S’pore to Osaka starting 5 Dec

Changi Airport welcomes Peach Aviation from 5 Dec

On Thursday (29 Aug), Changi Airport announced on its Facebook page that Peach Aviation will be offering flights from Singapore starting 5 Dec 2024.

The Japanese airline will be operating direct flights to Osaka, Japan daily.

Peach Aviation will be just one of three airlines to provide direct flights from Singapore to Osaka, with the other two being Singapore Airlines and Scoot.

Brands itself as a low-cost airline

The low-cost carrier, headquartered at Kansai International Airport, made a name for itself by providing affordable flights across Japan.

It also offers international flights to South Korea, China, Thailand, and soon, Singapore.

The Japanese airline’s winter schedule will run from 5 Dec 2024 to 29 March 2025.

During this period, daily flights will depart from Singapore Changi Airport’s Terminal 2 at 2.15am and reach Kansai International Airport in Osaka at 9.35am.

Return flights are scheduled at 6.50pm at Kansai and will touch down in Singapore at 1.00am the next morning.

Comfortable flights from only S$164.20

From only S$164.20 for a one-way trip, the airline offers a budget-friendly option for those in Singapore who fancy a trip down to the Land of the Rising Sun.

The low cost of the flights does not compromise the quality, however.

The airline promises comfortable and efficient flights aboard its Airbus A321LR.

The aircraft boasts ample legroom and wide seats in the Economy class that are 2.5cm wider than usual airplane seats from the manufacturer.

The seats also have a reclining feature, allowing passengers to get some shut-eye aboard the aircraft.

Each seat is equipped with USB charging ports, so passengers can hit the ground with fully-charged devices.

Ticket sales have already commenced on 29 Aug on Peach Aviation’s website.

Also read: Scoot announces 55-minute flights to Malacca from October, fares start at S$69

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Now Boarding by Changi Airport and Peach Aviation.