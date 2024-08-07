Scoot announces 55-minute flights to Malacca from October, fares start at S$69

Scoot launches new flight services to Malacca from October

On Tuesday (6 Aug), Singapore’s budget airline Scoot announced its new 55-minute flights to Malacca from 23 October this year.

The Malaysian state will be served five times weekly, with all-in economy fares starting from S$69.

Scoot’s new flight services are in light of the airline’s latest Embraer E190-E2 aircraft in Singapore, Jalan-Jalan and Travel Kaki.

The two aircraft will be added to the fleet in September and October, bringing the current total to four.

New flights to Kertajati from September

In addition to the new flights to Malacca, Scoot has also announced it will be launching services to Kertajati from 28 September.

Flights to the Indonesian region will be served twice weekly, with all-in economy class fares from S$92.

Apart from Malacca and Kertajati, the E190-E2 aircraft will also be deployed on existing flights, including those heading to:

Makassar (Indonesia)

Balikpapan (Indonesia)

Pekanbaru (Indonesia)

Davao City (Philippines)

Vientiane (Laos)

Scoot Chief Executive Officer Ms Leslie Thng noted the strong demand for the airline’s flights since the launch of E190-E2 in May and encouraged travellers to utilise Scoot’s newest aircraft.

“We remain confident in the demand for air travel and invite our customers to ‘Jalan-Jalan’ and explore new destinations with their ‘Travel Kakis’, immerse themselves in local cultures and create more memorable travel experiences with us,” she said.

Flights to Malacca and Kertajati are now available for booking via Scoot’s website and mobile app. More information about flight schedules can be found here.

Also read: Greater Bay Airlines launching S’pore-Hong Kong flights from S$80 on 26 April

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Scoot.