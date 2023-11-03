6,000 New HDB Flats To Be Built On Pearl’s Hill In Chinatown Over Next 10 Years

6,000 New Flats To Be Built On Pearl’s Hill Over Next Decade

About 6,000 homes — both private and public — are expected to be built on Pearl’s Hill over the next decade.

The residential developments are part of the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) plans to introduce more central housing options to meet Singapore’s growing housing needs.

URA aims to build an inclusive and community-centric neighbourhood on Pearl’s Hill while providing “unique hillside living in the city”.

Pearl’s Hill to see new public & private housing flats over the next 10 years

On Friday (3 Nov), URA issued a media release unveiling plans to provide more housing options in the central region of Singapore.

As part of URA’s plans, 6,000 new homes will be progressively developed on Pearl’s Hill, which is near Chinatown, over the next 10 years:

Public housing (BTO and rental flats)

Private homes (Condominiums and serviced apartments)

The large variety of housing options is perhaps a nod to URA’s hope to cater to diverse needs and lifestyle preferences.

URA also intends to transform Pearl’s Hill into an “inclusive and community-centric development” in the coming years.

Besides enjoying “unique hillside living in the city”, future Pearl’s Hill residents can look forward to amenities conveniently integrated with Outram Park MRT Station.

There will also be public plazas and recreational spaces where residents can interact and bond with their neighbours.

These amenities will be “sensitively integrated” with Pearl’s Hill City Park.

Also at Pearl’s Hill are the former police barracks, which the authorities conserved for their historical significance.

URA said that the public space at the barracks will serve as a “new community node” that allows residents and visitors to gain a better understanding of the area’s heritage.

Marina Bay will see 10,000 new homes in next few decades

URA also announced its housing plans for Marina South, which overlooks Gardens by the Bay and the Straits of Singapore.

Located a stone’s throw away from Marina Bay and the CBD, the Marina South neighbourhood will comprise several developments:

Residential

Retail

Office

Hotel

Sustainability will also be an important aspect of the neighbourhood, with initiatives in place to ensure efficient energy usage.

To date, two private residential developments have already launched, injecting more than 1,500 new homes into the precinct.

In total, the Marina South neighbourhood will see more than 10,000 new homes over the coming decades.

Housing plans for 3 other central locations

URA also presented conceptual housing plans for three central locations:

Bukit Timah Turf City

Mount Pleasent

Former Keppel golf course site

The urban planning authority did not go into detail about its housing plan for Bukit Timah Turf City.

They did, however, say that the neighbourhood will be nestled in green parks and recreational spaces.

Acknowledging the area’s significance as a historic racecourse, the authorities will retain and repurpose some racecourse buildings and structures. This will give the place a unique sense of identity.

Over at Mount Pleasant, URA has set aside a 33-hectare plot for public housing.

5,000 new homes will pop up in the estate over the next 10 years, with the first BTO project set to launch in 2025.

Future residents will have easy access to Mount Pleasant MRT Station along the Thomson-East Coast Line.

The train station will open in tandem with the completion of housing projects in the area.

As for the former site of the Keppel golf course, URA said that a 48-hectare site has been set aside for 9,000 new homes, of which two-thirds are public housing units.

The first housing parcel for the precinct will launch within the next five years, kicking off the long-term transformation plans for the Greater Southern Waterfront.

Visit URA’s website for the full media release.

