Pedestrian nearly run over by car after jaywalking along Maxwell Road, Internet blames driver for not giving way

Car nearly hits pedestrian jaywalking along Maxwell Road

On 28 August, the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page posted a video of an incident involving a car and a pedestrian in Tanjong Pagar.

According to the page, the incident occurred along Maxwell Road at 3.34pm on 26 August.

Dashcam footage from the vehicle showed the car driving past the Singapore City Gallery on the right-hand lane.

As the driver was approaching Peck Seah Street, a pedestrian could be seen crossing the road from the left-hand side.

He attempted to jaywalk across the street, however, he appeared to not have noticed the oncoming vehicle as he was looking at the other side of the road.

The driver then slowed down and honked at the pedestrian, alerting him of the vehicle, after which the clip ended.

Netizens blame driver for near-collision

After watching the video, many Facebook commenters were outraged that the driver did not let the jaywalking pedestrian cross the road.

Others noted that the driver could have sounded the horn “earlier” to avoid the near-collision.

Some defended the driver, stating that there was no indication for the pedestrian to be crossing in that area.

Overall, netizens claimed that pedestrians were a “priority”, regardless of the situation.

