‘Beautiful women are allowed to make mistakes’: Netizens forgive jaywalker in Taiwan due to her looks

Taiwan woman narrowly avoids accident, netizens excuse her due to good looks

A jaywalker in Taiwan barely avoided a car accident when crossing a road in Taipei.

The near-miss took place on 18 Aug at 4.48 pm, according to the dashcam footage.

A car was driving down a small alleyway when the woman suddenly rushed into view, seemingly attempting to cross the road without checking for vehicles first.

Luckily, the driver was going at a slow enough speed and quickly hit the brakes, averting a collision.

The woman stepped back to the roadside, raising a hand in apology and smiling at the driver.

After the driver presumably signalled for her to go, she waved another apology before hurrying across.

Netizens quick to forgive ‘beautiful’ jaywalker

The video was uploaded to the dashcam-sharing YouTube channel WoWtchout, with the motorist expressing their annoyance in the description that the woman did not check the road first.

Unlike the usual insults and blame-flinging in such dashcam videos, the comments section was instead peaceful and forgiving.

“Due to that beautiful and graceful apology, I’ll let it slide this time,” said a user with a smiling emoji.

“Sorry, it’s my fault for not paying more attention when driving, please cross at your leisure,” another commenter jokingly said.

Many other users echoed the same sentiment, too captivated by the woman’s looks to blame her.

A netizen summed it up by writing, “Beautiful young women are allowed to make mistakes.”

Also read: Cyclist jaywalks across roads in Ang Mo Kio while traffic light is green, gets knocked over by car



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from WoWtchout – Map-based Dashcam Sharing Platform on YouTube.