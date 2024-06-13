Men from viral Penang convenience store fight shake hands while smiling

The two men involved in a Penang convenience store fight that went widely viral got their Disney ending when they were pictured shaking hands while smiling.

The fight, which took place on 3 June, became a sensation online after the store owner beat a drunk customer through three rounds of fights.

The two men were later arrested for further investigation by police.

However, it looks like the misunderstanding between the pair has been resolved with some assistance from local police.

Invited to throw hands, now shaking hands instead

The incident on 3 June showed a convenience store owner in Penang coming to blows with a drunk customer.

The fight ended up going three rounds, with the drunk customer knocked out each time.

The last round saw the drunk customer swinging his motorbike helmet at the owner, but the former still ended up face-down on the ground.

Later, the drunk customer would explain his side of the story on TikTok. According to World of Buzz, the man said he had his own black belt in Karate, referring to the store owner’s black belt in Taekwondo.

“If I wasn’t drunk, I would’ve beaten him,” he added.

Local police arrested both men as part of their investigation into the spat.

Photos of the two men shaking hands while smiling go viral too

Recent developments have shown that the two men have seemingly made peace with one another.

A photo of the two shaking hands while smiling has emerged online. The picture was presumably taken at the police station, with the two men holding police reports in their hands.

Two police officers could also be seen looking pleased in the background.

Also Read: ‘I invited him to a 1v1 fight’: 2 arrested after viral brawl in Penang convenience store

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Reddit and World of Buzz on Facebook.