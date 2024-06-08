‘I invited him to a 1v1 fight’: 2 arrested after viral brawl in Penang convenience store

Two men arrested for viral Penang convenience store fight

Two men have been arrested as part of an investigation into a fight that occurred inside a Malaysian convenience store earlier this week.

Videos of the two-minute-long fistfight had gone viral online. It made its way on the Reddit forum, as well as social media sites such as TikTok and Facebook.

Malaysian police said one of the arrested individuals suffered minor injuries to the face while the other was unharmed.

According to Free Malaysia Today, police said the fight had taken place on Monday (3 June) at 11:50pm.

In an interview with China Press, the 49-year-old store owner said he invited the customer to a 1v1 fight as the latter had been rowdy and provocative.

The viral video then details what happened after this invitation.

With his skills as a black belt in Taekwondo, the store owner fought the customer through three rounds.

Consequently, each round ended with the customer flat-faced on the ground.

Their final bout even began with a cheap shot from the customer using his motorcycle helmet.

Owner reported incident to police and the two were arrested

Following the encounter, the store owner reported the incident to local police who questioned him till the early hours of 4 June.

He was then asked to return to the station on 5 June after the video went viral.

Local police confirmed that two men have been arrested as part of the investigation. These two were the store owner and the male customer.

Police said one of the individuals suffered minor injuries to the face. The other was unharmed.

Presently, police are investigating the two for voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous means and disorderly conduct in public places.

