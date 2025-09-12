Man allegedly tries to rob victim with penknife in Geylang, will be charged in court

Victim flees from man who allegedly tried to rob him with a penknife in Geylang

A man will be charged in court with attempted armed robbery after he allegedly tried to rob a victim with a penknife.

The 31-year-old allegedly undertook the failed robbery attempt in Geylang, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on Friday (12 Sept).

Man allegedly brandished penknife in Geylang

On Thursday (11 Sept), the man allegedly attempted to rob another man of his handphone along Lorong 8 Geylang.

He allegedly did this by brandishing a penknife.

The victim, aged 38, managed to escape from the man, so no valuables were taken.

Police identify suspect & arrest him within 7 hours

At about 10.33am that day, SPF was alerted to the incident.

Officers from Bedok Police Division conducted ground enquiries and made use of images from police cameras and CCTVs in the investigation.

They identified the suspect and arrested him within seven hours of the report.

Man to be charged on 13 Sept

The man will be charged in court on Saturday (13 Sept), SPF said.

He will be accused of attempted armed robbery under Section 393 read with Section 397 of the Penal Code 1871.

If convicted of the offence, he may be jailed for between two and seven years and receive at least 12 strokes of the cane.

Public advised to remain calm when being robbed

SPF said it will “spare no effort” to nab the perpetrators of violent crimes. It will also “take firm action against them in accordance with the law”.

Members of the public were advised to remain calm when confronted with a robbery.

They should also take note of the culprit’s physical appearance and distinctive features, and call the police as soon as possible.

