Perseid meteor shower to peak in S’pore on 12 & 13 Aug, weather forecast predicts partly cloudy skies

Perseid meteor shower visible from Singapore on 12 & 13 Aug

The Perseid meteor shower is expected to be visible from Singapore during the nights of 12 and 13 Aug — provided the skies remain clear.

However, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore, cloudy conditions are anticipated throughout the night, which may impact visibility.

When & where to catch Perseid meteor shower

The NUS Astronomical Society and Science Centre Observatory (SCOB) have provided guidance on the best viewing times and locations, as reported by The Straits Times (ST):

Time: Between midnight and 4am on 13 August

Locations: Seek out darker areas with an unobstructed view of the sky, such as parks and beaches, away from artificial light

Hirwan Shah, President of the NUS Astronomical Society, said that according to independent calculations by the NUS Astronomical Society, the public can anticipate seeing an average of three to seven meteors per hour before midnight.

At its peak, the shower may produce up to 50 to 100 meteors per hour, with bright and fast-moving streaks lighting up the sky, SCOB added.

No special equipment is needed to view the meteor shower; it is visible to the naked eye.

Perseid meteor showers are an annual celestial phenomenon

According to SCOB, the Perseid meteor shower is an annual celestial event that takes place from mid-July to late August.

Named for the constellation Perseus, from which the meteors appear to radiate, the shower is renowned for its bright meteors and high rates of activity.

This year, Singapore’s position on Earth provides an excellent vantage point, particularly after midnight, enhancing the chance to see more meteors.

The Perseid meteor shower occurs when Earth passes through the debris trail left by comet Swift-Tuttle.

As Earth intersects this trail, particles from the comet enter the atmosphere at high speeds, creating the spectacular light displays known as meteors.