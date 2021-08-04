Walk-Ins For Pfizer Vaccines May Be Open To Singapore Residents Soon

While the Moderna vaccination centres are currently accepting walk-ins, Singapore could see the same for Pfizer vaccination centres soon.

The Ministry of Health’s (MOH) group director of crisis strategy and operations, Mr Dinesh Vasu Dash, announced yesterday (3 Aug) that Pfizer vaccination centres and polyclinics could accept walk-ins in the near future.

As of now, there are 26 vaccination centres islandwide offering the Pfizer vaccine.

Pfizer walk-ins to help work towards herd immunity

The Straits Times (ST) reported that Mr Dinesh had outlined the nation’s Covid-19 vaccination progress at the Singapore Healthcare Management Congress webinar on Tuesday (3 Aug).

Mr Dinesh also stated that Pfizer vaccination centres and polyclinics could be accepting walk-ins soon. This comes after MOH confirmed that Moderna vaccination centres would begin accepting walk-ins on Monday (2 Aug).

As people who want the Pfizer vaccine currently have to make appointments, MOH hopes this would speed up Singapore’s vaccination rates.

Singapore is working towards vaccinating 80 per cent of the population to enable herd immunity within the community. MOH’s report on 3 Aug noted that 63% of Singapore residents have already been fully vaccinated.

Vaccination programme for foreigners

According to ST, Mr Dinesh said that the next group of people Singapore’s vaccination drive will target are the Short-Term Visit Pass holders. This is especially for the elderly who cannot return to their home countries due to travel restrictions.

Mr Dinesh mentioned this was “only right, from a public health standpoint, to vaccinate them at some point in time.”

As of now, MOH will monitor the group closely and figure out the best possible way to get them onboard the vaccination programme.

Singapore’s vaccination programme will eventually open up to other groups. However, this will only happen when Singapore has achieved a 70 or 80% vaccination rate.

This is to prevent the constraints of our vaccine supplies and capacity.

ST also reported that Mr Dinesh hopes more people will get vaccinated, especially with non-mRNA vaccines like China’s Sinopharm entering Singapore soon. This is more applicable for those adopting a “wait and see approach”.

Vaccination made convenient for everyone

While the pace of Singapore’s nationwide vaccination programme has been alright, easier access to the vaccine may help boost rates.

Without the need to book an appointment, getting a jab will be less of a hassle for everyone.

Hopefully, with walk-ins at Pfizer vaccination centres, Singapore will be able to reach our vaccination goal soon.

