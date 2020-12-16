Phoon Huat Yishun 10 Opens For Northies On 15 Dec

With festivities being the best time to enjoy sweet treats, home baking businesses and house hosts are feverishly working to bake for customers and guests these few weeks.

Baking supplies chain Phoon Huat is here to help them out, as they just opened a new outlet in Yishun 10, beside Northpoint City.

Source

To celebrate the opening, they’ll have a promotion until 11 Jan 2021.

Phoon Huat opens 17th outlet in Yishun

Phoon Huat has served the needs of bakers at their outlets since 1947, and on Tuesday (15 Dec) announced on Facebook that their 17th outlet is now open.

Source

For several days prior, eagle-eyed passers-by had spotted the Phoon Huat sign at the storefront, although the outlet wasn’t officially opened yet.

Located at Yishun 10, otherwise known as GV Yishun beside Northpoint City, Northies don’t have to travel to Marsiling to get their Nutella and cookie dough anymore.

Source

Featuring both their RedMan house products as well as international brands, Phoon Huat promises to have something for bakers at every level.

You should be able to get what you need, not only for your home baking business or patisserie but even other dishes like pasta.

New place for Northies’ baking supplies needs

In celebration of their opening, Phoon Huat’s new outlet in Yishun will have an opening special, with some goods at discounted prices.

The promotion period will last until 11 Jan 2021.

With its convenient location close to Yishun MRT, Northies now have another dedicated place for baking needs.

The Yishun store also looks sizable, perhaps comparable to the outlet at Buona Vista.

Source

Even those who might want to get their baking career started in time for the festive season and Chinese New Year should be able to get all that they need.

This is how you can find them.

Phoon Huat Yishun 10

Address: Yishun Central 1, 51, #01-03 Singapore, 768794 Singapore

Operating hours: 10am-8pm

Nearest MRT station: Yishun

Website: Phoon Huat

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Google Maps.