1 motorcyclist dies & another gets sent to hospital after accident along PIE

Surviving motorcyclist assisting with police investigations into PIE accident

A motorcyclist has died after being involved in an accident with another motorcyclist along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Tuesday (9 Sept) morning.

Footage of the aftermath posted by Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook showed a number of police vehicles at Exit 24, which is the slip road towards the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).

Among them was an Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System (EMAS) Recovery Vehicle.

Blue tent seen at side of PIE slip road

Several police officers had also gathered at the scene.

Near them was a blue tent, positioned along the side of the slip road at the bend.

A separate image showed that the blue tent was next to a motorcycle lying on its side.

Another shot of the motorcycle after the body had been removed showed that it was badly mangled, with debris strewn across the road.

36-year-old motorcyclist pronounced dead after PIE accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 6.25am on 9 Sept.

The crash took place along the PIE in the direction of Tuas, specifically at the slip road leading to the BKE, and involved two motorcycles.

A 36-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

Other motorcyclist sent to hospital

The other motorcyclist, a 32-year-old man, was sent to the hospital in a conscious state, SPF added.

SCDF, which was alerted at the same time as the police, told MS News that he was conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

He is assisting with police investigations into the accident, which are ongoing.

