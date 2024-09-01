2 pigs escape from lorry onto Taiwan highway, police cordon road off & recapture them

Police recapture pigs that escaped from truck & found on Taiwan highway

On Thursday (29 Aug), two pigs made an escape from a truck on a highway in Taiwan.

They ended up causing a roadblock while police rounded them up.

After blocking off a lane, police managed to recapture them and got a towing operator to move them away.

Taiwanese media reported that the two pigs escaped from a lorry at the Taiwan Provincial Highway 74 in the Wufeng District of Taichung City on Thursday night.

Upon receiving reports, the police quickly blocked the northbound lane of Highway 74 and initiated an emergency operation to capture the pigs.

The police set up a perimeter at the scene and called for personnel from the Public Works Section of the Maintenance Engineering Branch of the Highway Bureau to assist.

Police set up roadblock

According to Hakka News, the police immediately blocked the northbound lane of Highway 74.

They then rounded up the pigs and hired a towing operator to transport the pigs to the vehicle.

It turned out the pigs had fallen from a truck transporting them from Nantou to a slaughterhouse in Taiping.

The two pigs managed to escape and were wandering along the shoulder of the road at the time of the incident.

According to reports, police fined the truck in accordance with the road traffic management penalty regulations.

Authorities urged that when transporting animals or related items, vehicles should be securely covered and tied down to prevent leaks, scattering, or falls.

Not doing so could endanger both the driver and other road users.

According to the Road Traffic Management Penalty Regulations, the driver of the pig transport truck will be fined between NT$3,000 and NT$18,000. If the incident leads to serious injury or death, the driver’s license may be suspended or revoked.

Featured image adapted from UDN and Hakka News.