Pikachu Night Show At Marina Bay May Be Delayed Or Cancelled Due To Bad Weather

Pikachu Night Show At Marina Bay May Face Possible Delay Or Cancellation

Pokémon fanatics were set for a weekend of fun at Marina Bay today (19 Nov) and tomorrow (20 Nov), but organisers have tempered expectations for the show.

In a Facebook post this evening, The Pokémon Company shared that adverse weather conditions may affect the Pikachu Night Show.

Should the weather fail to hold up, it’s unclear if the 20-minute show will go on.

In addition, not all visitors may be able to access the event due to limited space at the venue.

Pikachu Night Show will consist of dance performances & drone display

The Pikachu Night Show, organised as part of the Pokémon Air Adventures, essentially comprises nine dancing Pikachus and a special drone production.

Originally planned for 7.30pm on Saturday (19 Nov) and Sunday (20 Nov), the dance routine will be led by Afro Pikachu on a T-stage near The Promontory @ Marina Bay.

Once the dance and music performances end, 500 drones will take to the sky to assemble several Pokémon-related formations.

Some of these spectacles include Pikachu-shaped light structures and a Pikachu riding an aeroplane.

The drones won’t just stay in place, shifting slightly to simulate movement such as Pikachu’s ears twitching.

There are also nods to other Pokémon in the franchise, such as the coral reef Pokémon Corsola.

At one point during the preview last night (18 Nov), the drones joined together to form a Shaymin in purple, green, red and blue.

After amassing massive popularity in Japan, this will be the first time that the drone show will play in a different country.

Event depends on weather condition

In response to queries from MS News, a representative clarified that the delay or cancellation will only happen in the event of bad weather.

This is likely in light of the recent wet weather condition that often lasts late into the evening.

Should the weather be perfectly fine, visitors can expect things to go on as normal.

As it stands, organisers expect up to 7,500 visitors over the weekend to join them for the special occasion.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and courtesy of The Pokémon Company.