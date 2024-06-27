S’pore transgender social service provider removes ‘obscene’ pin design from Pink Dot event after receiving flak

Transgender social service provider in Singapore removes ‘obscene’ pin design from Pink Dot event

A transgender social service provider in Singapore has removed a controversial pin design from their booth at this year’s Pink Dot event.

Non-profit organisation The T Project recently received backlash from Redditors who labelled the design as “horrible” and “obscene”, pointing out that Pink Dot is known to be a “family-friendly” event.

The organisation has since removed the displays, acknowledging the “sensitivity” of the pin designs.

Redditors appalled by pin design

On Wednesday (26 June), a Redditor on the Singapore Raw Subreddit reshared a picture from The T Project’s latest social media post.

“Obscene items to be shown at a supposedly family-friendly event (Pink Dot),” the caption read.

The photo showed print designs of two large pins, meant to resemble “butt plugs”, with the tip covered in an unknown substance.

The pins were designed to be the organisation’s PreP mascot ahead of the Pink Dot event this Saturday (29 June).

According to Pink Dot SG, the event is “family-friendly” for people of all ages, hence many Redditors in the comments agreed that the design was inappropriate.

Organisation removes ‘obscene’ pin design

After receiving criticism for their controversial design, The T Project promptly removed the photos from their social media pages.

Speaking to MS News, The T Project stated that they will not be bringing the pin designs to the Pink Dot event in light of their “sensitivity”.

The organisation also noted the importance of feedback and thanked the public for highlighting the matter.

“We appreciate all your love and support,” The T Project said.

Also read: RSAF Pilot’s Flight Path Apparently Resembles A Penis, MINDEF Says It’s ‘Purely Coincidental’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from The T Project on Instagram and Pink Dot SG on Facebook.