Customer finds plastic pieces in dessert from Clementi Mall, reportedly asks for S$16K compensation

After ordering a shaved ice dessert from a shop in Clementi Mall, a customer was dismayed to find that she had swallowed at least one piece of plastic found in it.

She proceeded to ask for S$16,000 in compensation from the shop, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Woman says she bit into plastic in dessert from Clementi shop

The 35-year-old woman named only as Ms Lin (transliterated from Mandarin) told Shin Min that she visited Mei Heong Yuen Dessert with a friend at about 8pm on 11 June.

While eating a durian shaved ice dessert, she felt a hard lump in her mouth.

Thinking it was just crushed ice, she swallowed it, she said.

When she bit into something hard again, she spit it out and was horrified to find that it was a small piece of plastic.

Horrified, she realised that she had probably swallowed a piece of plastic earlier.

More plastic found in Clementi shop’s dessert purée

Furious, Ms Lin told the shop’s employees about this.

However, they did not know what to do and could not contact their manager, she said.

She asked them to check their durian purée, which reportedly turned up more pieces of plastic.

Shop allegedly blames supplier

Ms Lin decided to call the shop’s main branch, but allegedly received a denial, claiming there could not be plastic in the dessert.

She was then offered a replacement or a refund.

She was also assured that staff would look into the matter, with the blame allegedly pinned onto the supplier, she said.

Shop ‘puzzled’ at how plastic was found in dessert

Mei Heong Yuen’s boss Ms Zhu (transliterated from Mandarin), 34, told Shin Min that she was “puzzled” at how plastic pieces came to be inside the dessert.

The fragments could not have come from the ice machine as it crushes ice into very fine particles, she said.

The box that stored the durian purée had not been damaged, she added.

Following the incident, they checked the durian purée in all their outlets and found no issues, and the process of handling the purée at their central kitchen does not involve any plastic, she noted.

As the durian purée was provided by their supplier, the company has contacted them to understand the situation.

She also emphasised that food safety is a priority for them, so they would handle ingredients with caution and investigate the matter.

Customer asks for S$16K in compensation

Ms Zhu said Ms Lin had asked for S$16,000 in compensation — S$8,000 each for her and her friend.

While the business is willing to take responsibility and bear any medical expenses, it could not agree to such a large amount, she added, describing it as “outrageous”.

She also noted that the pair did not produce any medical reports.

Customer worried about ill effects of consuming plastic

In response, Ms Lin admitted that she had asked for that amount, but claimed that it was the shop that brought up the matter of compensation.

At the moment, she is feeling fine, but she’s worried that she might suffer ill effects in future as she had consumed plastic, she said, adding:

If surgery or gastroscopy is required, it won’t be cheap.

She also charged that since the shop requested to solve the matter privately, but rejected the compensation amount, it showed that they were “not sincere”.

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Food Agency for more information on the case.

