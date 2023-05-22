PM Lee Tests Covid-19 Positive, Will Self-Isolate Until He Has No Symptoms

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

PM Lee Is Covid-19 Positive For The First Time

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong shared on Facebook on Monday (22 May) that he has tested positive for Covid-19 for the first time.

This comes after his recent work trips, including to South Africa and Kenya.

For now, he is feeling okay, he shared in the update.

PM Lee tests Covid-19 positive

In the Facebook post, PM Lee said he is “generally feeling okay (sic)” after testing positive this morning while sharing a picture of his positive Covid-19 test.

His doctors have asked him to self-isolate until he is asymptomatic, although PM Lee did not mention if he was showing any symptoms.

Due to his age, he has also been prescribed Paxlovid, an antiviral oral medication that can treat mild to moderate Covid-19 in adults.

PM Lee is 71 this year.

Though it is his first time contracting Covid-19, PM Lee has been getting his vaccine booster shots — the last one coming in November last year.

“Please continue to keep your vaccinations up-to-date, as it reduces the risk of severe illness,” he said.

PM Lee ended the post by warning that as Covid-19 remains endemic in Singapore, Singaporeans need to stay safe and healthy.

Work trips to South Africa and Kenya

Prior to his Covid-19 positive test, PM Lee was in Cape Town in South Africa, from 14 to 16 May, where he met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

He also met Deputy President Paul Mashatile and attended a reception with overseas Singaporeans, the release said.

It was followed by a trip to Nairobi in Kenya from 17 to 19 May, where he met Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto.

He was accompanied by a contingent of ministers and MPs, including Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Communications and Information and Ministry of Health, Dr Janil Puthucheary, Minister of State in the Ministry of Trade and Industry and Ministry of Culture, Community, and Youth, Alvin Tan, as well as Mr Vikram Nair and Ms Mariam Jaafar.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Prime Minister’s Office.