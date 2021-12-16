PM Lee On Local Leave Till 31 Dec

Even the top leader of a country deserves a break to recharge and perhaps, finish clearing their leave days before the year ends.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be on local leave till the end of the year.

As stated by his office, no acting Prime Minister will be appointed as PM Lee will remain contactable throughout this period.

This arrangement is nothing new as this was the case on 2 previous occasions.

PM Lee to take time off to catch up on reading

In a statement published by the Prime Minister’s office on 15 Dec, PM Lee will be taking a local leave from 16 to 31 Dec.

They also shared that PM Lee will remain contactable throughout this period. Due to this, there will not be a need for an acting prime minister during these dates.

PM Lee also took to Facebook to give an update on what he’ll be doing in this downtime.

Source

He says that he’ll take this time off to catch up on his reading and go for the occasional jalan-jalan.

Took leave twice in the past 12 months

PM Lee taking a few days off work is nothing new as he did so twice in the past 12 months, once in June this year and another in Dec 2020.

During his last break, PM Lee shared that he would spend the time off work cooped up at home, reading and experimenting on photo apps.

As the pandemic situation was still of grave concern at that time, PM Lee also shared that he would be trying home delivery meals.

Hope PM Lee gets some good rest during break

Short and humbling updates like this remind us that even our Prime Minister needs a rest every now and then.

After all, the Chinese saying goes, “take a rest in order to go further.”

We hope he has a good respite during this break and gets to enjoy his favourite books.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lee Hsien Loong on Facebook.