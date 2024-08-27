PM Wong joins NS recruits at BMTC for morning run

PM Wong runs with NS recruits

On Tuesday (27 Aug), Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong switched up his usual morning commute to the office and opted for some exercise instead.

PM Wong joined two companies of NS recruits at Singapore Armed Force’s (SAF) Basic Military Training Centre (BMTC) in Pulau Tekong for a run.

This is his first visit to the facility as Singapore’s Prime Minister.

Update on National Service

In his Facebook post, PM Wong said he made this visit to get an update on the latest state of National Service (NS) and Basic Military Training (BMT).

He had also wanted to engage with the soldiers firsthand.

As part of this visit, PM Wong joined recruits from the Raven and Mohawk companies on a short run and their strength conditioning exercise.

He also participated in the SAR21 rifle Technical Handling Training session, accompanied by recruits from the Scorpion company.

PM Wong stressed the importance of NS as the “backbone” of Singapore’s security and defence, and expressed gratitude to the recruits for joining him.

He also wished recruits of Raven and Mohawk companies all the best for the graduation in two weeks time.

Firsthand engagement sessions

Apart from physical training, PM Wong also had face-to-face engagement sessions with 420 recruits as well as BMTC trainers and staff.

He also received updates on new devices employed in NS, such as fitness wearables.

PM Wong was accompanied by Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen and Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad for his latest visit to BMTC.

