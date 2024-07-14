‘Never resort to violence regardless of any differences of views’: S’pore PM Wong reacts to shooting of Trump

PM Lawrence Wong shares thoughts on shooting of Donald Trump

Former US President Donald Trump was shot and injured during a suspected assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania today.

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong expressed his shock upon hearing about the incident.

‘Never resort to violence’, says PM Wong of Trump shooting

On 14 July at around 12.30pm, PM Wong expressed his thoughts about the incident on a Facebook post.

“I am relieved to hear reports that he is safe and recovering well. Our thoughts are also with the family of the deceased and those injured and impacted by the senseless attack,” he wrote.

PM Wong also added that despite “differences in views”, society should “never resort to violence”.

The attack occurred during Trump’s campaign rally as he vies for the Oval Office this coming US elections in November.

World leaders voice their reactions to attack

Following the shooting, world leaders and politician sent their thoughts to the injured presidential hopeful and condemned the attack.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi: “Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend. Violence has no place in politics and democracies.”

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida: “We must stand firm against any form of violence that challenges democracy.”

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese: “Shocked by the terrible scenes. This was an inexcusable attack on the democratic values that Australians and Americans share.”

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Chris Luxon: “No country should encounter such political violence.”

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “Shocked by the apparent attack on President Trump. We pray for his safety and speedy recovery.”

The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell: “Witnessing unacceptable acts of violence against political representatives.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer: “Appalled by the shocking scenes. Political violence in any form has no place in our societies.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: “Appalled to learn about the shooting. Such violence has no justification and no place anywhere in the world.”

Even former president Barrack Obama has condemned the shooting, writing on X: “Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics.”

Suspected assassination attempt

The incident took place on 14 July (SG time) morning, during Trump’s speech at a rally, leading to him being shot in the ear. Following the shooting, which also resulted in one rally attendee killed and two critically injured, Trump was promptly covered by Secret Service agents and evacuated.

Biden and the White House have condemned the suspected assassination attempt.

Biden’s campaign team confirmed that it is taking down television ads after the shooting.

