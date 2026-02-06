76-year-old PMA rider sent to hospital after accident with car in Bedok Reservoir

PMA seen lying on the road near car in Bedok Reservoir

A 76-year-old personal mobility aid (PMA) rider was sent to the hospital after being involved in an accident with a car in Bedok Reservoir earlier this week.

Photos of the aftermath was posted in SGRoad Blocks / Traffic News on Telegram, showing the authorities at the scene.

PMA rider lies on Bedok Reservoir Road after accident with car

In one of the photos, the PMA lay on its side at a pedestrian crossing, near the road divider.

A silver car had stopped in the far-left lane, with its hazard lights on.

An ambulance was seen farther ahead, with paramedics attending to someone lying on the road.

Several passers-by were also present, with a man helping to conduct traffic at the road junction.

76-year-old PMA rider sent to hospital conscious

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 10.35pm on Wednesday (4 Feb).

It took place along Bedok Reservoir Road and involved a PMA and a car.

A 76-year-old female rider was taken to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that she was conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

New rules for PMAs to take effect from 1 June

The accident took place the day after Minister of State for Transport Baey Yam Keng said new rules for PMAs would take effect from 1 June.

Under the new rules, PMA speed limits would be reduced from 10 kmh to 6 kmh, and dimension restrictions will be introduced for the devices.

Also, to curb misuse, only those with genuine medical needs certified by medical professionals will be allowed to ride PMAs on public paths.

Some groups, such as seniors aged 70 and above, will be exempted for the above rule.

