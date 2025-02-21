Offences involving PMA lookalikes up by more than 5 times in 2024, LTA taking firm action

PMA lookalikes typically have more than one seat, classified as PMDs: LTA

Last year, the number of offences involving “personal mobility aid (PMA) lookalikes” went up by more than five times.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (20 Feb), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said it is taking “firm action” with regards to these cases.

PMA lookalikes not allowed on pedestrian-only paths & footpaths

LTA defined PMA lookalikes as devices which typically have more than one seat.

This classifies them as personal mobility devices (PMDs), LTA said.

Thus, they are only allowed on shared paths and cycling paths, according to the Active Mobility Act that came into force in 2018.

This is unlike real PMAs, which are also allowed on pedestrian-only paths and footpaths.

PMDs must also comply with device criteria and be UL2272-certified, as well as be inspected and certified by LTA.

38 offences involving PMA lookalikes in 2024

In 2024, LTA caught 38 offences involving PMA lookalikes, an LTA spokesman told The Straits Times (ST).

This is a large increase from just six cases in 2023.

Common offences include riding non-compliant devices and riding on the wrong paths.

LTA taking action on users & sellers of non-compliant devices

LTA has been taking firm action against errant users and those selling non-compliant devices, it said.

The authority will continue to take action, with offenders facing fines of up to S$10,000 and/or jail terms of up to six months.

It urged the public to purchase only compliant active mobility devices and “exercise caution”.

New rules for PMA use will be implemented by end-2025

Additionally, LTA revealed that new rules for PMA use will be implemented by the end of this year.

The regulations were recommended by the Active Mobility Advisory Panel and accepted by the Ministry of Transport in March 2024.

They will allow only medically certified users to use PMAs to prevent misuse by the able-bodied. The disabled and seniors subsidised under government aid schemes will not need to be additionally certified.

The speed limit of 10 kmh for PMAs will also be lowered to 6 kmh — aligned to typical brisk walking speed, going by the principle that PMAs are intended for use as a replacement for walking.

