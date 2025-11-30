PMD rider in critical condition after accident in Punggol, family appeals for witnesses

PMD rider found unconscious near carpark after accident in Punggol, PMD not damaged

The rider of a personal mobility device (PMD) is in critical condition after meeting with a presumed accident somewhere in Punggol.

His brother posted on Facebook last Thursday (27 Nov), appealing for witnesses to the mysterious incident.

PMD rider meets with accident while riding in Punggol

The accident happened when Mr Li Yongqiang was riding his PMD from Marina Country Club in Punggol to Punggol Field in the early hours of Thursday morning, his brother said.

Sometime between 1am and 2am, he was found unconscious near Block 670 Edgefield Plains, which is a multi-storey carpark.

He suffered “a very severe head injury” and is still unconscious in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

PMD rider was heading back home in Punggol Field

The brother, Mr Marcus Lee, told Shin Min Daily News that his 35-year-old younger brother works as a food delivery rider and cleaner.

That night, he had gone clubbing with friends. Though his friends had offered him a ride, he eventually made his way alone back to his home in Punggol Field.

He does not know what happened after that, only that the family was informed after someone called “995”.

It’s also uncertain how his brother ended up lying on the road and what caused his injuries.

However, he understood that his PMD was not damaged.

PMD rider required surgery after accident, still in coma

According to doctors, the victim arrived in hospital with severe head and brain injuries, including a partial skull fracture, eye damage and multiple bruises on his head.

He needed immediate surgery to remove the blood clots, but he remains comatose, and his condition has not improved.

He has been put on a ventilator in the ICU, said Mr Marcus Lee.

The doctors told the family they had done everything they could, and did not want to give them “false hope”.

They noted that even if he regained consciousness, he might not be able to take care of himself, said his brother, adding:

If his condition worsens, doctors told us to prepare for the worst.

Family hopes witnesses will come forward

Mr Marcus Lee hoped that witnesses would come forward to tell them what happened.

While the authorities are gathering details, including scouring CCTV footage, no updates have been received yet.

Those with information may contact him via direct message on Facebook.

