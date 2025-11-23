PMD rider hit by car at Punggol zebra crossing, netizens suggest safety barriers blocked view

Car crashes into PMD rider at Punggol zebra crossing, one injured & taken to hospital

A PMD rider was injured after a car struck them while they rode across a zebra crossing in Punggol on Friday (22 Nov).

The impact threw the rider off their device, prompting the driver and nearby pedestrians to rush over to help.

Rider thrown off PMD by impact

According to SG Road Vigilante (SGRV), the incident occurred on 22 Nov at 12.55pm.

Video footage showed a red car making a left turn from Punggol Central onto Punggol Walk. Due to heavy construction work, many safety barriers and walls had been set up in the area.

A rider on an e-bike passed through the zebra crossing safely before the car arrived.

At the same time, the involved rider, on a much shorter PMD, rode onto the zebra crossing from the other direction.

Neither the PMD nor the red car stopped at the Punggol crossing, and the car subsequently crashed into the rider.

The impact knocked the rider off their PMD and threw them into the air, back towards the safety barriers at the roadside.

Immediately, the car driver alighted and rushed over to check on the fallen rider, who did not get up. A pedestrian passing by also approached to help.

Others nearby then gathered to either lend a hand or gawk at the sight.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that they responded to the accident at around 12.40pm.

Paramedics conveyed one person to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

MS News has reached out to the police for their comments on the incident.

Netizens blame PMD rider for not stopping to check at zebra crossing

Online reactions were divided, though many pointed to the PMD rider’s failure to stop and scan for oncoming vehicles.

One netizen pointed out that both parties should have been more cautious.

Another commenter criticised the PMD rider for not stopping to check for oncoming traffic at the zebra crossing.

Meanwhile, they excused the driver due to the height of the safety barriers.

A third, more sympathetic user encouraged pedestrians to always stop at zebra crossings to ensure drivers give way before crossing.

They also hoped the PMD rider was fine.

Also read: Van knocks down woman at Ubi zebra crossing, drives off without checking on her

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.