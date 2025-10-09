Van knocks down woman at Ubi zebra crossing, drives off without checking on her

Van hits woman at zebra crossing in Ubi, both leave scene without speaking

A van struck a woman who was using a zebra crossing in Ubi early on Monday (7 Oct) before driving off without checking on her.

The incident, which allegedly occurred around 6.30am, was captured in footage posted by the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook page.

According to the video, the van had turned into Jalan Eunos from the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) when it hit the pedestrian, who was crossing the road with an umbrella in the rain.

Van fails to stop in time, knocks woman down in the rain

As the van approached the crossing, the driver appeared to begin braking but did not manage to stop in time.

The woman, realising too late that the vehicle was not slowing down, froze in place before being struck.

The impact threw her onto the wet road, knocking the umbrella from her hand.

She managed to stand up moments later, retrieving her soaked belongings as the van came to a halt at the junction.

However, the driver remained inside the vehicle and did not get out to check on her.

The woman then picked up her umbrella and finished crossing the road, after which the van drove off.

SGRV described the incident as a hit-and-run in their post.

Netizens criticise driver for failing to render help

The footage drew sharp criticism from netizens, with many condemning the driver for leaving without ensuring the woman was unhurt.

A commenter highlighted the importance of vigilance at crossings, noting that pedestrians should always remain alert even when they have right of way.

They suggested that the driver might have been looking to the right for oncoming vehicles and failed to notice the woman ahead.

Others expressed concern for the pedestrian, warning that injuries from such accidents may not be immediately apparent.

One cautioned that even if the woman felt fine immediately after the accident, she might have suffered internal injuries or delayed effects from the impact.

They also urged her to seek medical attention and report the incident, suggesting that she may have been too shocked to react properly at the time.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.