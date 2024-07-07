PMD rider crossing on red light collides with car in Yishun junction, sent to hospital

PMD rider gets hit by car in Yishun junction while crossing on red light

On Saturday (6 July) morning, a PMD rider was sent flying after she got hit by a car at the junction of Yishun Avenue 4 and Yishun Street 51.

The rider, a 50-year-old woman, was sent to the hospital following the incident.

A video of the incident circulated online, with netizens slamming the PMD rider for lacking awareness of the incoming vehicle and failing to conform to the red light.

PMD rider crosses on red light, gets hit by car

The video of the incident, shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, shows the PMD rider crossing at the Yishun junction even though the traffic light indicated red.

The sound of a car horn and the skidding of tyres can be heard just as a black car slams against the PMD rider.

The impacts send her flying, and she lands on the ground rolling, her helmet flying out of her head and onto the road.

Moments later, the rider is seen sitting up, seemingly dazed as she looks around her. She hold her head as if to check if she’s okay. She then stands up, seemingly limping on one foot.

The driver of the car then steps out of the vehicle to talk to the rider, after which the clip ends.

PMD rider sent to hospital

In response to inquiries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it was alerted to the accident at about 11.35am.

SCDF conveyed the PMD rider to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital in a conscious state.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Police Force told MS News that the 46-year-old male driver of the car is currently assisting the police as investigations are ongoing.

PMD rider slammed by netizens online

The video of the incident drew the attention of netizens online, with many criticising the PMD rider for her reckless behaviour.

One commenter pointed out that the PMD rider was not following regulations on the speed limit.

Another commiserated with the driver on the incident.

Other netizens bemoaned how everyone these days – whether driver, cyclist, or pedestrian – are just acting plain recklessly on the road.

