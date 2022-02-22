PMD Rider Bumps Into Car Along Bukit Batok East Ave 4

In most cases, road users involved in an accident would stay at the scene to exchange particulars.

However, that was not the case when a PMD rider bumped into a car at a crossing in Bukit Batok.

On Sunday (20 Feb) night, the car was approaching the junction when a PMD rider who failed to comply with the traffic lights bumped into his vehicle.

After regaining his bearings, the PMD rider quickly escaped the scene. While inspecting the damages to the vehicle, the driver apparently found a slight dent on his front bumper.

PMD rider bumps into car after failing to see red light

Shared on the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page, a video shows the camcar footage of the vehicle approaching a junction along Bukit Batok East Ave 4.

As the vehicle was about to cross the junction, a PMD rider in black can be seen crossing from the left.

When the vehicle approached the traffic lights, another PMD rider dressed in orange bumped into the vehicle.

The collision left the rider in a daze. Quickly gathering himself, he then picked up something that fell out of his backpack before making his way across the road.

PMD rider failed to conform to red traffic light

While reviewing the incident footage, the driver noticed that the PMD riders failed to conform to the traffic lights at the junction.

At the moment of the incident, the traffic lights were green, indicating to the driver that they can proceed. However, the discretionary right turn was turned red, perhaps confusing the PMD rider.

After the incident, the driver snapped photos of what appears to be a slight dent on his front bumper.

Hope rider reaches out to make amends

In this day and age, it’s hard to escape responsibility on the road when everyone is armed with their own dashcam.

Although it’s unclear what the driver intends to do next, we hope the PMD rider would do the sensible thing and reach out to make amends.

