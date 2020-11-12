STB Starts Pokémon GO Collaboration For Singaporeans To Explore Local Attractions

Pokémon GO took Singapore by storm in 2016. Now, fans have more reasons to go out and rediscover Singapore with a new initiative that will take them around the island spinning PokéStops and participating in virtual raids.

Source

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has recently announced its collaboration with AR tech company Niantic that will encourage players to check out our nation’s own tourism offerings.

Pokémon GO raids at tourism establishments

In a press release, STB said the collaboration is a bid to support local businesses during these trying times.

Up to 300 new PokéStops and Gyms have reportedly been added to the game and will bring players to tourist attractions, hotels, restaurants, and tour ticketing booths.

Source

Precincts with the new AR pitstops include:

Changi/East Coast

Chinatown

Civic District

Joo Chiat/Katong

Kampong Glam

Little India

Mandai/Kranji

Marina Bay

Orchard Road

Sentosa

Some Pokémon GO players have reportedly seen such ‘special’ PokéStops at VivoCity and CHIJMES.

Source

STB added that special Raid Battles are also being planned for some areas.

Source

It looks like Singapore is gonna be a little more interesting with Pikachus and Charmanders hiding around our attractions.

Perhaps after an Ultra Raid, you may also want to support a local business while taking a break.

Pokémon GO will bring S’poreans to promotions

STB says players who reach PokéStops and Gyms at participating establishments will see a SingapoRediscovers banner in-game.

Source

Tapping on it will bring players to the campaign microsite which will display ongoing promotions at businesses nearby.

Exploring Singapore’s hidden gems

Furthermore, the game also encourages players to discover places of interest in their surroundings, turning it into a ‘treasure hunt’ of sorts for Singapore’s hidden gems.

Source

STB Brand Director Lim Shoo Ling hopes players will explore Singapore precincts and support local businesses while walking around catching their beloved Pokémon.

However, players and participating outlets are reminded to adhere to health and safety precautions, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Singaporeans can find more information about the initiative via STB’s Instagram and Facebook pages.

Put on your walking shoes & rediscover Singapore

Kudos to STB for launching this innovative initiative to help revive Singapore’s economy.

After all, with the strain of the Covid-19 pandemic, our local businesses need all the help they can get.

Perhaps it’s time to put on some walking shoes and explore ’em all.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Twitter and Aspirant SG.