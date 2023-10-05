Polar Puffs & Cakes Has 1-For-1 Chicken Pies & Chocolate Swiss Rolls Till 8 Oct

Polar Puffs & Cakes Has 1-For-1 Deal On Chicken Pies & Chocolate Rolls

If you are looking for a quick lunch or something to satisfy your sweet tooth, Polar Puffs & Cakes has got you covered this weekend with some chicken pies and chocolate rolls.

The bakery will be having a one-for-one promotion for these two products from tomorrow (6 Oct) to Sunday (8 Oct).

This promotion is to commemorate their annual Chicken Pie Day, which happens to fall around Children’s Day this year.

The deal will be available at select Polar Puffs & Cakes outlets, while stocks last.

1-for-1 Polar chicken pies & chocolate rolls from 6 Oct

From Friday (6 Oct) to Sunday (8 Oct), Polar Puffs & Cakes told MS News that they are offering a one-for-one deal on their chicken pies and chocolate rolls.

All you have to do is purchase either a chicken pie or chocolate roll from the participating outlets. You will then receive another one of the same product for free.

Polar’s chicken pies go for S$3 each, while their chocolate rolls go for S$1.90 each.

The deal is in commemoration of their annual Chicken Pie Day. This year, it happens to fall around Children’s Day, hence they added the sweet treat into the mix.

Available while stocks last at 6 outlets

The promotion is available at these Polar Puffs & Cakes outlets:

Causeway Point, #B1-K07

Compass One, #01-26

Jurong Point, #B1-11

Junction 8, #B1-K2

Tampines Mall, #B1-K14

One Raffles Place, #B1-01 (6 Oct only)

As they have a limited supply of chicken pies and chocolate rolls at each shop, this promotion is only while stocks last.

It is also worth noting that Polaris members can purchase up to four sets of each product under this offer. On the other hand, non-members can purchase up to two sets.

Should you wish to take advantage of the extra deal, you may register for a Polaris membership via the official Polar Puffs & Cakes website.

