Police Beacon To Be Installed In Punggol And Sengkang For 1-Year Trial From Dec 2020

Singapore might be one of the safest countries in the world, but it can still be pretty scary walking alone in the middle of the night — especially if you’re at an ulu place.

In a bid to enhance their presence and allow for swifter responses, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) recently installed a new beacon at Punggol Waterway Park Connector.

Though its appearance might bear resemblance to Sentry Wards from DOTA – with a modern Black Mirror twist – it provides more than just vision of its surroundings. Here’s a closer look at what it has to offer.

New Police Beacon has a warning system & CCTVs

According to Minister of State Desmond Tan, the Police Beacon is a collaboration between the SPF and The Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX).

Besides CCTVs, the beacon is also reportedly fitted with communication devices that allow members of the public to interact with officers at the command centre, reports The Straits Times (ST).

It even has a warning system comprising a siren, speakers, blinkers, and floodlights which allows SPF to intervene even before their officers arrive at the scene.

The beacons also come equipped with automated external defibrillators (AED) which are used to resuscitate patients who have suffered a heart attack.

Though these features and components are not new, integrating them in the beacon would help with the police with their operations.

Beacons to undergo 1-year trial from Dec 2020

By the end of this month, 2 of these beacons will begin their one-year trial. Here are their locations and launch dates:

Punggol Waterway Park Connector — 11 Dec

Sengkang Riverside Park — by end of Dec 2020

These locations are reportedly chosen due to their seclusion and low police presence.

Singaporeans can expect to see more of such beacons in park connectors and public spaces should the trials turn out successful.

Hope it gives park-goers better peace of mind

It’s heartening to see the SPF tapping on technology in its evergoing fight against crime.

We hope the Police Beacon would provide park-goers with better peace of mind when they are out alone in these

